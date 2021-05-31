D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires New Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IXN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,009,000 after acquiring an additional 178,562 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,496,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,350,000 after purchasing an additional 137,731 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 376,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,941,000 after purchasing an additional 86,099 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 541,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,546,000 after purchasing an additional 77,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 589,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,542,000 after buying an additional 49,303 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $320.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $321.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.28. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $217.29 and a 52 week high of $331.50.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.