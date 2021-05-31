Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 561.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Dover by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 13,087 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in Dover by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 450,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,735,000 after acquiring an additional 38,778 shares during the last quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,652,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Dover by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV opened at $150.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.52. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $90.03 and a 52 week high of $155.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.92%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.91.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

