Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in Sabre by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 95,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 19,392 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 257,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 171,245 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter worth $400,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the first quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter worth $598,000.

Get Sabre alerts:

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $13.85 on Monday. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.07.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). Sabre had a negative net margin of 131.73% and a negative return on equity of 334.48%. The firm had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Sabre’s revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 82,070 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $1,258,953.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 339,251 shares in the company, valued at $5,204,110.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 25,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $377,029.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,158,932 shares in the company, valued at $17,244,908.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SABR shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sabre from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.