American International Group Inc. Raises Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,016 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.18% of EQT worth $9,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 2,048.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQT opened at $20.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $23.16. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.05.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. Research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

