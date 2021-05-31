J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,494,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,246 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $1,091,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 155.0% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 14,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 8,681 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 324,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 73.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 1,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.02, for a total transaction of $266,598.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,254,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,312,266.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $220,259.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,933 shares of company stock valued at $11,311,652. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $171.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.29 and a 1-year high of $183.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.19.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

