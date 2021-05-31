Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: APLS):

5/20/2021 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $64.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $64.00 to $67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $104.00 to $115.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $69.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $37.00 to $39.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $37.00 to $39.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Apellis Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $56.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 9.25. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $58.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.50.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). On average, equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $26,046.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,954.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 182,361 shares of company stock worth $9,488,826 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

