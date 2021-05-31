American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,443 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $9,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at $6,773,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at $500,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. 60.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JHG opened at $38.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $38.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.46.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.32.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

