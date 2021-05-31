D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $487,000 Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 107.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 692.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 689.7% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.79.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $143.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.52. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.26 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The company has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.74 and a beta of 1.88.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $1,358,785.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,133.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,749. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

