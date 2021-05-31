American International Group Inc. Sells 2,491 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $10,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7,511.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Decatur Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $724,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,036.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $423,283.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,322.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,823 shares of company stock worth $1,824,648 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $125.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.48 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.83 and a 52-week high of $132.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.48.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.67.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

