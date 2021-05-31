Blueshift Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,152 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in ProPetro by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in ProPetro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ProPetro news, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $220,784.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $354,180.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,977 shares of company stock valued at $918,435 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProPetro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.32.

Shares of ProPetro stock opened at $9.94 on Monday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 3.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.30.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $161.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

