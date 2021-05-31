National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $10,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in National Instruments by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its holdings in National Instruments by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in National Instruments by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

NATI stock opened at $40.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.94 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $335.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.61 million. On average, analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 135.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.83.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

