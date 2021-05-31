Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 74,614 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 1,027.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,614 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 268,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,327,000 after buying an additional 176,471 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 115.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 73,838 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 17,515 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 413,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,545,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

BATS INDA opened at $44.28 on Monday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.