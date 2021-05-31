Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.91 Million Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,237,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,602,000 after acquiring an additional 258,833 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth approximately $122,963,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 727,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Diageo by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,624,000 after buying an additional 54,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 593,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,309,000 after buying an additional 108,832 shares during the period. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

NYSE DEO opened at $193.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.02. The stock has a market cap of $113.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $127.12 and a fifty-two week high of $193.70.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

