Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,201 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 673.8% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $45.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average of $40.03. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $46.13.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

