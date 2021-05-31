Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,637 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,968 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in HP by 176.3% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $29.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.84. The company has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 169.24% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Cowen increased their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.46.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

