Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 26,315 Shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,315 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of American Finance Trust worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFIN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in American Finance Trust by 130.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 35,691 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in American Finance Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Finance Trust by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 83,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in American Finance Trust by 27.9% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $379,000. Institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

AFIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of American Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

AFIN opened at $9.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average of $8.68. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 94.44%.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

