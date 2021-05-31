Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLB. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $2,988,118.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total value of $2,988,843.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DLB opened at $97.54 on Monday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.37 and a 12 month high of $104.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.34. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $319.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLB. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

