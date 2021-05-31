American International Group Inc. Sells 475 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $9,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 3.1% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in AutoZone by 34.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 0.3% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 0.6% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,519.89.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,406.60 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,074.45 and a one year high of $1,542.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,475.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,281.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.62 by $7.86. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 147.93% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 81.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total transaction of $978,923.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,609.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.