American International Group Inc. Sells 2,918 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $10,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 170.1% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

DLTR stock opened at $97.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.61 and a 200 day moving average of $108.86. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $1,382,528.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,404,940.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. Insiders sold 33,496 shares of company stock worth $3,787,911 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

