Reviewing Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) & Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY)

Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) and Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Zion Oil & Gas and Tullow Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zion Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Tullow Oil 3 5 2 0 1.90

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zion Oil & Gas and Tullow Oil’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zion Oil & Gas N/A N/A -$7.00 million N/A N/A Tullow Oil $1.40 billion 0.65 -$1.22 billion ($0.33) -0.97

Zion Oil & Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tullow Oil.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Zion Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tullow Oil has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zion Oil & Gas and Tullow Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zion Oil & Gas N/A -24.85% -20.53% Tullow Oil N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Tullow Oil beats Zion Oil & Gas on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zion Oil & Gas

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the New Megiddo License 428 comprising an area of approximately 99,000 acres. Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

