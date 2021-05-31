Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Short Interest Update

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 511,000 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the April 29th total of 909,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.8 days.

AAVVF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advantage Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.06.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAVVF opened at $2.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.95 million, a PE ratio of -42.14 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $53.66 million for the quarter.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

