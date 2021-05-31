$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. Harvard Bioscience also reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Harvard Bioscience.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $26.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of HBIO stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Harvard Bioscience has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.70 million, a P/E ratio of -63.64 and a beta of 1.77.

In related news, CEO James W. Green sold 35,000 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 89,064 shares of company stock valued at $604,261 in the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 126,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the period. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

Read More: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.