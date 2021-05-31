Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,767 Shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLQL. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $934,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,136,000.

Shares of BATS:FLQL opened at $42.17 on Monday. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.08.

