$1.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will report $1.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Unum Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the lowest is $1.02. Unum Group reported earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Unum Group.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.87%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,210 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Unum Group by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Unum Group by 1,336.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNM opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.76. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $31.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average is $25.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 23.12%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unum Group (UNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.