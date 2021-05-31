Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 17,304 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,379,000.

FIDU stock opened at $55.37 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $34.19 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.71.

