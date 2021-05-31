Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CAO Andrea Carolan Speers Sells 695 Shares

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 695 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $28,953.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,372.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $43.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 0.94. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $69.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,012,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,613,000 after purchasing an additional 273,434 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 741,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,783,000 after purchasing an additional 264,674 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,942,000 after acquiring an additional 23,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

