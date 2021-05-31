George Herrera Sells 600 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Stock

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

George Herrera also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of Travel + Leisure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $135,196.58.

TNL stock opened at $65.15 on Monday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $25.78 and a 12-month high of $68.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.77 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.29.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $86,485,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $752,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $3,425,000. Solel Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $39,855,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

