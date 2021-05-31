Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Insider Acquires $50,000.00 in Stock

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) insider Sheryl G. Sharry bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 60,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sheryl G. Sharry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Sheryl G. Sharry bought 2,300 shares of Bank of South Carolina stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,702.00.

Shares of BKSC opened at $20.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.49. Bank of South Carolina Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average is $18.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKSC. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,581,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Bank of South Carolina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $339,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of South Carolina in the first quarter worth approximately $299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bank of South Carolina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 36.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides financial services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

