Keybank National Association OH Invests $271,000 in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,305 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 115,346 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 27.4% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137,298 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 24.7% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 15,385 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 223,436 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 105,338 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $11.46 on Monday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

