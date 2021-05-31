STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 57.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,060 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 88.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 38,645 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.11.

STAG opened at $35.71 on Monday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.89.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 76.72%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

