TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TCF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $64,291,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $47,635,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $47,439,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TCF Financial by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,953,000 after acquiring an additional 717,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $19,317,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCF opened at $47.50 on Monday. TCF Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $50.13. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.69.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 13.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.86.

In other TCF Financial news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 22,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $1,092,468.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,326.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $139,650.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,880. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

