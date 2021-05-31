Mariner LLC Sells 2,169 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Mariner LLC trimmed its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $13.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average of $12.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of -13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

LUMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.03.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

