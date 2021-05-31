13,980 Shares in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,980 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 10,509 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 10,902 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 258,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,873,000 after purchasing an additional 75,359 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

GBCI opened at $58.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $67.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.81.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $196.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.70 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 36.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

