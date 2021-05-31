Mariner LLC Buys Shares of 19,710 Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 19,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1,337.5% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 2,087.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SOXL opened at $38.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.03. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $47.85.

