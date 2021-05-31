Short Interest in TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TSIA) Expands By 88.8%

TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TSIA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a growth of 88.8% from the April 29th total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 512,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of TSIA stock opened at $10.71 on Monday. TS Innovation Acquisitions has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on TS Innovation Acquisitions in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in TS Innovation Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in TS Innovation Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TS Innovation Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TS Innovation Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TS Innovation Acquisitions in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TS Innovation Acquisitions

TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry.

