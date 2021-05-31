Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Short Interest Update

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the April 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $8.23 on Monday. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $8.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.43.

IVREF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

