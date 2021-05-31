Short Interest in Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Grows By 83.7%

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, a growth of 83.7% from the April 29th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 372.0 days.
Shares of Stockland stock opened at $3.59 on Monday. Stockland has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.33.
Stockland Company Profile
