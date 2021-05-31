Short Interest in Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Grows By 83.7%

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, a growth of 83.7% from the April 29th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 372.0 days.

Shares of Stockland stock opened at $3.59 on Monday. Stockland has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.33.

Stockland Company Profile

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups Â- owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

