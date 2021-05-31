Mariner LLC Acquires 1,325 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Mariner LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $33.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average of $31.04. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $34.58.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.23.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

