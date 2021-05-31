Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases New Shares in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Separately, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the first quarter valued at $1,745,000.

Get One Equity Partners Open Water I alerts:

Shares of OEPWU opened at $9.89 on Monday. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEPWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU).

Receive News & Ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.