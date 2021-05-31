Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Seabridge Gold by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Seabridge Gold by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Seabridge Gold by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in Seabridge Gold by 3.9% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 56,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Seabridge Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of SA stock opened at $19.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.57. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $22.86. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). As a group, analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seabridge Gold Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

