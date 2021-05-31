Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 487,500 Shares of Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWIN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWIN) by 92.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Delwinds Insurance Acquisition were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Delwinds Insurance Acquisition by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 168,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DWIN opened at $9.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.64. Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.29.

Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

