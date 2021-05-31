Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes Position in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.19% of Seaport Global Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,970,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,348,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,505,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,006,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seaport Global Acquisition alerts:

SGAM opened at $9.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

In other Seaport Global Acquisition news, CEO Stephen C. Smith acquired 5,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $52,661.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Seaport Global Acquisition Profile

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Seaport Global Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaport Global Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.