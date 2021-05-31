The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,772,150 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $94,267,000 after purchasing an additional 43,025 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,822,631 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $70,532,000 after acquiring an additional 82,295 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $58,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,658 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,797,944 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $44,931,000 after purchasing an additional 105,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,494,224 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $37,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BEN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $34.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.38. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $35.54.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.74%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $151,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,469.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $595,819.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,672 shares of company stock worth $1,994,290 over the last three months. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

