The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 32,051 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 70.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,051 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $29.33 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average of $27.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

