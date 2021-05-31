International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) & Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Critical Analysis

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) and Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of International Consolidated Airlines Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares International Consolidated Airlines Group and Frontier Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Consolidated Airlines Group $8.92 billion 0.63 -$7.91 billion ($7.00) -0.81 Frontier Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Frontier Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than International Consolidated Airlines Group.

Profitability

This table compares International Consolidated Airlines Group and Frontier Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Consolidated Airlines Group -45.00% -103.79% -11.74% Frontier Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for International Consolidated Airlines Group and Frontier Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Consolidated Airlines Group 2 3 13 0 2.61 Frontier Group 0 2 8 0 2.80

Frontier Group has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.57%. Given Frontier Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Frontier Group is more favorable than International Consolidated Airlines Group.

Summary

Frontier Group beats International Consolidated Airlines Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands. It operates a fleet of 533 aircraft flying to 279 destinations. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A., was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc., a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos. The company offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

