Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,188 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,151 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Splunk were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Splunk by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,115 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 4,444.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,419.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,582 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $222,856.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,516 shares in the company, valued at $25,288,418.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SPLK shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Splunk from $220.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.18.

Shares of SPLK opened at $121.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 1.24. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.28 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 42.90% and a negative net margin of 40.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

