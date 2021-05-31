Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 3,149 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 449.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in NIO were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in NIO by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of NIO by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of NIO by 1,133.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NIO opened at $38.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The company has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a PE ratio of -41.09 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.12.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.73) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. HSBC increased their target price on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.89.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

