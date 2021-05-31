Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at $7,017,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $65,413,000. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 114,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,673,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 487.0% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRUS opened at $78.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.79 and its 200-day moving average is $83.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $566,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $86,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,534.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.30.

Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

