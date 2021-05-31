SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,281,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,045 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in SITE Centers by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,915,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,743,000 after buying an additional 1,205,377 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SITE Centers by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,023,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,592,000 after buying an additional 649,926 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,605,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,364,000 after buying an additional 19,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,495,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,257,000 after acquiring an additional 41,976 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SITC opened at $14.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.32. SITE Centers Corp. has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -748.50 and a beta of 1.73.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SITC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SITE Centers from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

In related news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $142,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,949.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $122,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,689,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,202,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,644,624 shares of company stock valued at $124,853,641. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

