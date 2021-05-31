Fifth Third Bancorp Has $230,000 Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $87.54 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $90.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.21.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.